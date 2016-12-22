Tema Port authorities dismiss allegations of missing cars

The Tema Command of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has dismissed reports about the disappearance of confiscated vehicles from various holding terminals at the Tema Port.

According to the sector Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Customs (AC) Mr Confidence Nyadzi, information available in the Ghana Customs Management System (GCMS) suggested the allegations were without merit.

“Under no circumstance will a vehicle be cleared from the port without the necessary documentations, including import duty payment,” Mr Nyadzi said at a media briefing.

There have been claims in a section of the media that suggest that confiscated vehicles at the port are being cleared by persons believed to be associated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The allegations led to some young people believed to be members of the “Invisible Forces”, a vigilante group said to be associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), storming the Golden Jubilee Terminal (GJT) at the port on Saturday, December 10, 2016 asking to be allowed entry into the facility to take inventory of the seized vehicles.

The men, who were said to be armed, were allegedly adorned in NPP-branded T-shirts.

Their action prompted the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to beef up security at all entry and exit points of the various import holding terminals.

Tour

A tour of the Safebond and the Atlas Car Holding terminals revealed some few vehicles said to have overstayed at the port, with their gazetted dates boldly inscribed on the windscreens.

According to the command, "not all cars at the Safebond car park are confiscated vehicles because the park is a holding centre where vehicles imported by individuals and organisations are processed as imports”.

Documentation

Mr Nyadzi explained that for a vehicle to be confiscated, it ought to go through certain processes. including a publication in the national gazette.

“Confiscated vehicles can only be disposed of at the port through allocations and public auctions and these are done through laid down procedures and not any unconventional means, as is being speculated,” stated.

He, therefore, advised media practitioners to endeavour to contact the office of the sector commander on issues relating to customs operations at the Tema Port before publication, since any false reportage could create tension in the country.

Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.