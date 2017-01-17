Tema Customs misses revenue target for 2016

The Tema Sector of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) fell short of its 2016 revenue target.

The sector collected some GH¢7.334 billion, representing 95.37 percent of its target of GH¢7.690 billion, thereby missing the target by 4.63 per cent.

That notwithstanding, officials of the sector, which is the largest revenue collection point in the country, said the 2016 performance showed a 20.55 percent revenue growth from that of 2015.

The Sector Commander, Mr Confidence Nyadzi, disclosed this at an end of year get-together and awards night organised by the sector in Tema over the weekend.

Non-revenue activities

He indicated that the sector, during the year under review, also arrested and confiscated some 5,633 and 2,646 used fridges and mattresses, respectively, since those items were classified as banned goods.

He explained that the importation of those items could endanger public health and further have negative implications on the environment and so the sector had instituted a strict monitoring regime to ensure that those items were not allowed onto the open market.

“Some arms and ammunition were also intercepted, while a syndicate that was abusing diplomatic exemptions through the illicit importation of non-diplomatic cargo through diplomatic channels was arrested accordingly,” he stated.

Efficiency

Mr Nyadzi said the sector would continue to work hard to improve efficiency in its operations through the streamlining of functions.

It had also instituted capacity-building programmes and media engagements to ensure that results were achieved within specific time frames.

Target

The Commissioner of the Customs Division of the GRA, Mr John Kuudamnuru Vianney, for his part, indicated that out of the national target of GHc10.8 billion for 2016, his outfit could manage to collect GHc10.315.

He ascribed the decline in 2016 to the fact that it was an election year which saw most business people adopting a wait-and-see attitude.

“There have been some election years in the past when we were able to achieve our targets and even exceeded them. However, 2016 was a very difficult year,” Mr Vianney indicated.

He suggested that the division’s performance would be judged on the ability of officers to live up to the task and work harder towards the attainment of targets.

Commissioner-General

The Commissioner-General of the GRA, Mr George Blankson, said even though the Customs Division could not hit its target, the entire division deserved commendation for its hard work in 2016.

“We have a responsibility to deliver better services as public servants. Therefore, do not feel comfortable but rather strive to perform better in the coming years to meet the higher expectation of the public,” he told the officers, adding, “Perform better in the years ahead; don’t feel comfortable but make the effort to meet expectations.”

Awards

Awards were presented to staff and stakeholders for their performance in the year under review.

The Sector Commander's Special Award went to Mr Ransford Samuel Abaka, a Chief Revenue Officer, while the Chief Revenue Officer in charge of Outdoor, Mr Peter Alu, received the Most Outstanding Manager award.

West Blue Consulting, GCNet and Bollore Africa were also honoured, with the Large Taxpayer award going to Dangote Cement.

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.