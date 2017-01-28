Teacher installed Baatanhemaa of Gomoa Akyimfo

A 48-year-old teacher, Madam Agnes Blankson, has been installed as the Baatanhemaa of Gomoa Akyimfo, near Apam in the Central Region.

Her stool name is Nana Kweikua Akonoa II.

Nana Akonoa also swore the oath of allegiance to the Omanhene of the Gomoa Akyimpim Traditional Area, Nana Obirifo Ehunako Ahor, at Gomoa Assin.

Speaking after her installation, Nana Akonoa said she intended to tackle the problems of teenage pregnancy, lack of job opportunities and insanitary conditions along the town’s beaches which had become a major headache to the community.

In tackling the challenges, she said, she would collaborate with the elders of the town and the Gomoa West District Assembly.

She said other challenges the community faced such as lack of proper environmental layout, access roads and the absence of trees to serve as windbreaks during rain storms would be addressed.

She urged the youth of the town to lend their support towards initiatives to develop the community.

Nana Akonoa said she would campaign to promote education in the community, since quality education was an effective means of preventing child labour and teenage pregnancy.

“Education is the most precious legacy any parent can give to their child, and for national development,” she said.

She said further that she would liaise with the district assembly and the elders of the community to develop the town’s beach front as a means of promoting tourism and creating jobs in the community.

The Baatanhemaa noted that she could do little without support and collaboration from the elders and youth in the community.

“I therefore call for backing from all groups in the community to assist me to succeed in my endeavours,” she added.