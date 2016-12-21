Task force to enforce ban on firecrackers

The task force will enforce the law which bans some category of firecrackers from being imported, displayed and used.

The Police Administration has set up a task force to ensure the arrest of persons who display or illegally use firecrackers during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The Executive Instrument (E.I.) 21 of 1999 prohibits the manufacture, possession or carriage of any explosives, including firecrackers. In December the same year, Parliament passed Legislative Instrument (L.I.) backing the prohibition of the importation of certain firecrackers and display shells.

The LI, "Export and Import (prohibition of Importation) 1999, confers on the Ministry of Trade the power to ban the importation of firecrackers, popularly known as knockouts, artillery shells and balls, display shells and canister shell.

However, despite the ban each year, especially during festive seasons, firecrackers are imported into the country and used by individuals in their homes, public places such as churches and during social events such as festivals and political events.

Law in force

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent of Police, Mr Cephas Arthur, reiterated that the ban on the use and possession of firecrackers was still in force and advised the public to disregard perceptions that the ban had been lifted.

He said the task force would be deployed to patrol the country to ensure that the ban was adhered to by traders who displayed the firecrackers for sale and buyers who used them.

The task force, he said, was part of measures put in place to maintain optimum security of people during the celebration of Christmas.

He said the police did not need to resound the warning against the ban on the importation, sale and use of firecrackers every year because the ban was always in force until such time that the law would be reviewed or abolished.

Mr Arthur explained that the special task force to enforce the ban would not go after persons in possession of the exempted firecrackers.

Some of the exempted firecrackers are hand-held fireworks such as sparkles, assorted toy firecrackers; bottle rockets and missiles, floral shells and handle cylindrical fountains.

Sanctions

According to the law, offenders of the firecrackers prohibition law are liable to a summary conviction to a fine not exceeding GH¢500 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding a year or both.

Expert views

Experts say fireworks, whether legal or illegal, can be very dangerous when mishandled and could possibly result in burns, fires, injuries and even death.

People can cause injuries to themselves or to others if they are not careful in handling them, as some of the firecrackers, especially the illegal ones, can explode.

Pointing or throwing fireworks at another person is also dangerous because it can easily hurt them.

