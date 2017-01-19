Tamale to host Reinhard Bonnke Gospel Show

The upcoming crusade, which would take place from January 26 to 29, 2017, is under the auspices of Christ for all Nations, a Christian organisation which is dedicated to bringing salvation, healing, spiritual peace and development to the people of the Northern Region.

Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, would for the first time in 30 years play host to the Reinhard Bonnke Gospel Crusade.

Besides winning souls for Christ, the crusade would also aim at interceding on behalf of the nation and its leaders for sound transformation and accelerated national development.

Crusade

The first-ever Reinhard Bonnke crusade in Tamale occurred in 1987 and featured Reinhard Bonnke as the principal preacher. This time round, the crusade would feature Evangelist Daniel Kolenda as the main clergyman.

The crusade would involve all Christian denominations in the metropolis and as such certain ncessary structures and committees have been put in place as a means of ensuring successful organisation of the crusade.

The four-day event, which would be held on the grounds close to the Tamale Sports Stadium, is expected to be attended by about 600,000 people.

Cooperation

Speaking at a meeting for pastors and church leaders in Tamale last Tuesday as part of activities to herald the event, the Executive Director for Christ for all Nations, Rev. John Kwesi Darku, called for cooperation among all pastors and church leaders in the metropolis who were involved in organising the crusade.

“Teamwork has been the bedrock behind the successful hosting of the Reinhard Bonnke crusade in various parts of Africa and the world,” he said.

He,therefore, urged all churches in the metropolis to come together and make the event a success.

Rev. Darku expressed his appreciation to all who had worked tirelessly to bring the crusade to Tamale.

Missions and evangelism

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Rev. Dr Paul Frimpong-Manso, in a sermon at the meeting titled, “First Things First", tasked pastors and church leaders to intensify efforts to evangelise in order to bring people to Christ.

He suggested to church leaders to suspend all church activities for the next two years and focus on creating missions and planting churches across the country by way of evangelism to win people to Christ, since that was the core mandate and responsibility of the church.