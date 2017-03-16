She stated that “it is unfortunate that many young people, instead of becoming aggressive in their pursuit to improve on themselves, have become lethargic in their thinking, expecting the government to do everything for them.”

The Colombian Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Claudia Turbay Quintero, has asked the youth, particularly young graduates, to take advantage of opportunities created by the government to improve on their lives.

Mrs Quintero was addressing members of the Ghana Chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) at a seminar in Accra.

Responsibility

She said it was the responsibility of the youth to take advantage of the many opportunities that abounded in the country to develop themselves.

“The problem with this generation of youth is that they are scared of taking risks and are not passionate enough to go out and create the future they want to experience,” she said.

The seminar was on the theme: “Young Active Citizenship: Upholding the rule of Law for Accelerated National Development.”

JCI is a worldwide community of young but rising active citizens between the ages of 18 and 40 years and comprise of corporate executives, entrepreneurs and business owners.

Success

Ms Quintero said many great people in the world did not wait for governments to put in place all structures to enable them to succeed.

“They knew what they wanted and they found a way to make themselves relevant. This is what is missing in the youth of today,” she said.

According to Mrs Quintero, there was so much potential in Ghana for the youth to tap into, adding that every sector of the economy had opportunities for the youth to take advantage of, to improve on themselves.

She commended the leadership of JCI for their efforts to reach out to the youth in the country.

JCI on the move

The National President of JCI Ghana, Mr Stephen Kwaku Darku, said the seminar was to create a platform for members of the chamber to interact with renowned and resourceful individuals who had excelled in their various fields of work.

The event, he said, also marked the first National General Assembly of JCI and the Young Active Citizen symposium for 2017.

According to the president, JCI Ghana will this year undertake community programmes as part of a campaign to increase youth volunteerism.

The Country Director of UNAIDS, Mr Girmay Haile, said it was needful for the youth to support the government to address development challenges in the country.

Through volunteerism, he said, a lot could be done to improve development of communities.