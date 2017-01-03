‘Support orphans to pursue higher education’

Baptist School Complex & Orphanage (BASCO) at Suhum in the Eastern Region has appealed for support to help the orphans at the centre to pursue secondary, technical and tertiary education.

According to the Founder of BASCO, Rev. Victor Ofori-Amoah, quality education at all levels for the orphans was the topmost priority of the centre.

“Fortunately for us, our school is up to the junior high level. But we also support the kids to enrol in senior high and tertiary institutions. These require substantial amounts of money and we will welcome any support to help these kids to achieve their aim in life,’’ he said.

Donation

Rev. Ofori-Amoah made the appeal when a construction firm, the Ghana –UK Construction Limited, presented certain items to the centre during the Christmas festivities as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The items donated include toiletries, bags of rice, cooking oil, and other food items.

Presenting the items, the Director of Finance of the Ghana–UK Construction Limited, Mr Ato Hanson, said the donation was to make the children of the centre feel part of the Christmas festivities.

Social responsibility

He said the company was not only interested in building beautiful edifices to provide comfort for people, but it was also interested in the comfort of the vulnerable in society.

“We thank God that we are in the position to give to these lovely kids. We have instituted our corporate social responsibility in a way that will address the needs of the vulnerable. It is, therefore, our desire to continue to support this orphanage and other institutions in the years to come,’’ he said.

BASCO

BASCO was established in 1996 to provide shelter and also, most importantly, provide education for children who have lost their parents or do not know their parents.

Rev. Ofori-Amoah explained that currently, the centre was catering for 105 students, with 85 at the centre and the rest in senior high and tertiary institutions.

“Since we are focused on providing quality education and training for the kids, we also encourage them to learn certain skills such as carpentry, masonry, dressmaking and other technical skills. This is to give them many opportunities in life,’’ he said.