Stop unlawful car seizures – Police to NPP supporters

In a statement, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Cephas Arthur said: “It is an offence for any person or group of persons to take the law into their own hands and invade people’s homes and workplaces under the pretext of retrieving stolen state property.”

The Police has cautioned persons raiding government installations and private properties in the name of protecting state assets to desist from such acts.

“Anyone with information about any act of criminality, including the alleged stealing of any state property by any persons, be they public officials or private individuals, should report the matter to the nearest police station or CID Headquarters, Accra, for the necessary action.”

UNLAWFUL SEIZURE OF PROPERTY

Information reaching the Police Administration indicates that some group of persons are going around seizing vehicles and other items belonging to functionaries of the previous government for having stolen them, and also taking over and locking up state institutions and agencies, with the latest of such take-overs being those of SADA, NHIA offices in Tamale, Northern Region.

The Police Administration takes a very serious view to these acts, as they constitute criminal offences, and also breach the peace. Perpetrators of these unlawful entries and seizures of state institutions and other person’s belonging could be held for any or all of the following offences:

1. Unlawful Entry. Contrary to the Criminal offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) Section 152.

2. Stealing. Contrary to the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) Section 125.

The Police has commenced an operation to arrest and prosecute those who commit these unlawful acts.

Meanwhile members of the public, especially victims of these acts of criminality are entreated to report them to the nearest Police Station or call Police Hotlines: MTN & Vodafone – 18555 and All Networks - 191