Starbow passengers stranded

Domestic passengers scheduled to travel to Takoradi via Starbow Airlines were stranded yesterday as the third flight expected to take off in the evening failed to do so.

The passengers, most of whom reported to the Starbow offices in the early hours of yesterday, could not hide their frustrations when they were told that their flight had been cancelled.

Some of them could also not come to terms with the circumstances under which their evening flight for that day had to be rescheduled for today without their prior knowledge.

Visit

When the Daily Graphic got to the offices of the Starbow Airlines at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) around 3:00 p.m, it was observed that the stranded passengers had massed up at the ticketing section of the airline seeking clarification.

The frustrated travellers vented their anger on the officials, questioning why they had not been informed earlier about the cancellation of the flight.

There were, however, Starbow flights from Accra to Kumasi and Tamale.

Explanation

An official of the airline, who did not want to be named, explained that one of the aircraft which was scheduled to fly the passengers from Accra to Takoradi developed a mechanical fault, which precipitated the cancellation of the flight.

“We do three flights to Takoradi a day. As I talk to you, two of those flights left in the morning. The third flight has been cancelled because of a technical challenge,” the officer added.

Passengers’ plight

Some of the aggrieved passengers, who spoke to the Daily Graphic, said they had lost trust in Starbow because the airline had taken them through such an ordeal.

One such passenger, who gave his name as Eric Dadzie, said he had come to Accra for an official duty and that he had planned to return to Takoradi yesterday.

“But I got a normal ticket for my wife too. We have been here since 6 a.m. today, and still, there is no headway for us,” he added.

“I came here for official duty. My stay in the hotel is up and I duly checked out in the morning. As it stands now, I do not know how to handle the situation,” a victim, Mr Franklin Armah, lamented.

Some passengers, however, have their flights rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. on today.