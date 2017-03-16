Some people in the Kumasi Metropolis are excited about the nomination of Mr Osei Assibbey Antwi as the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

A statement signed by the acting Communications Director at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, and released last week mentioned the nomination of chief executives for Tamale, Accra, Sekondi/Tarkoradi and Kumasi metropolitan assemblies.

In separate interviews with the Daily Graphic, some artisans at the Suame Magazine, market women at the Kumasi Central Market and businessmen in the central business district of Kumasi, were confident the nominee was the right person to help the President deliver on his agenda.

They said the nominee understood the business philosophy to positively transform the KMA for the betterment of all.

They said a collaboration between the nominee and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, would contribute towards the achievement of the President’s pledge to improve the living conditions of the people in the Ashanti Region.

Overwhelming endorsement

The Presiding Member of the KMA, Mr Abraham Boadi had stated on different radio platforms that assembly members of the KMA had been waiting for a nominee of such calibre and could not wait to give him the overwhelming endorsement.

He said though the assembly needed to go through the 21 days schedule before endorsing the President's nominee, there was "no time to delay but to allow assembly members" give him (the nominee) an overwhelming approval.

Profile of Osei Assibbey Antwi

Mr Assibbey Antwi was born 52 years ago at Kumawu Wonoo in the Ashanti Region and holds an International Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from the Paris Graduate School of Management.

He is a certified member of the Institute of Commercial Management.

The nominee is a former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister (2006 to 2009) and had been Assistant Inspector of Taxes responsible for Financial and Administrative operations at the then Internal Revenue Service (IRS) now Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

He is noted to be richly endowed with governance and leadership qualities, trustworthy and a team player.