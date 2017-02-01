'Soldiers' confiscate 5 vehicles parked in Kofi Adams' house

Some men said to be from the military, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and national security on Wednesday confiscated five vehicles parked in the Tema Golf City residence of Mr Kofi Adams, National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The vehicles are three pickups and two landcruisers.

Mr Adams who is currently outside of Ghana attending a programme at Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) disclosed the incident in a telephone interview on Accra based radio station, Asempa FM.

He told the radio station that he received a telephone call from home about the incident and that the men first went to the house on Saturday explaining they were from National Security and that they were there to carry away all the vehicles parked in the house since they suspect it belonged to the state.

He said when he [Adams] called the National Security Minister about it on Saturday, he denied sending men to the house for any such operation and so the matter was reported to the police.

According to Mr Adams, the men went back to the house on Wednesday with 15 armed men who were in military uniform, some officials from the DVLA and national security and that they went there with a DVLA mobile van and took the five vehicles away.

He said three of the vehicles, the two landcruisers and one pickup were registered in his name with the remaining two [pickups] belonging to his brother and that even though, he claimed the DVLA officials checked out the registration of the vehicles, they still took them away.

He said the men, led by one Captain Tandoh forcibly entered his room, collected the keys of the vehicles and took them away reportedly saying they were taking them to the Flagstaff House.

According to Mr Adams, he has since instructed his caretaker to report the matter to the police.

