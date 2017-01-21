Societe General introduces ‘mobile bank’

Societe Generale Ghana has introduced a mobile banking service to ensure convenience for customers and easy access to their services.

The service comes with a van fitted with an automated teller machine (ATM) which could perform basic banking services such as receiving deposits, withdrawals using ATM cards, mobile money and mobile payment services as well as other digital banking services.

The mobile bank will move from one location to another to bring banking services closer to its customers.

At a ceremony to introduce the service in Accra, the Managing Director of Societe Generale Ghana, Mr Sionle Yeo, said the mobile van would enhance service delivery to customers as it would bring banking to their door steps.

He said last year the bank undertook a programme to transform, improve, strengthen and sustain relationship with its customers through increased capacity to deliver innovative products.

Commitment

Mr Yeo said the bank remained committed to the well-being of its customers by offering quality services and customer care in its branches throughout the country.

“This trend will continue throughout 2017 and would be strengthened using our e-banking solutions,” he stated.

Strategic step

The Deputy Managing Director of the bank, Mr Franchois Marchal, said the initiative was a strategic step aimed at making banking convenient and simple for its customers.