Social entrepreneur nominated for Africa Youth Awards

A social entrepreneur and the Executive President of the Osei-Kusi Foundation, Dr Kofi Osei-Kusi, has been nominated for the 2016 Africa Youth Awards to be held in Addis Ababa next year.

Dr Osei-Kusi, who is also the Chancellor of GH Media School in Accra, is one of the 170 young Africans and organisations from 35 African countries shortlisted to compete for various categories of the award.

The foundation is a leading organisation which provides mentoring, coaching, scholarships, leadership and rural outreaches to support the youth population.

The shortlisted nominees, who were announced on December 7, 2016, progressed to the final stages and are currently being voted for by the public, ahead of the announcement of winners on January 1, 2017.

In his category, Dr Osei-Kusi will be competing for votes with nine other people for the Special Recognition Awards spot.

The Africa Youth Awards is the continent’s most coveted awards for young achievers and change makers.

Launched in 2014, the awards have become a recognised and influential platform for young Africans to showcase what contributions they have made to the success of the continent and the potential they possess to take Africa to the next level across various key industries.

Other nominees

Other nominees for this category are Benon Lutaaya, Besong Eta Oben Calvin, Dieudonne Tantoh Nforba, George Stanley Njoroge, Germain Kogbé, Noel Ify Alumona, Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah, Wadia Ait Hamza and Zulaikha Patel.

Voting, which can be done on www.africayouthawards.org/vote, is expected to end on December 28, 2016.

The Awards would be hosted during the Heads of State Summit in partnership with the African Youth Commission, Avance Media, Global Skills Exchange, My Naija Naira and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Africa Youth Awards, Terser Adamu, said, “Africa Youth Awards shine a light on the amazing work of young people and organisations who were using their skills, knowledge and experience to progress the African continent and positively move it in the right direction.”

“We strive to recognise their hard work and ingenuity, celebrate their success and share their stories to motivate and inspire others. Over the past three years, we have seen some amazing examples of the good that strong leadership in African youth can do,” he stated.

“Every year, our judging panel from a range of charity and business industries face an incredibly difficult job picking the finalists from a host of incredible entries. The level of quality this year has surpassed our expectations. I am even more encouraged this year as I feel we have strong representation from across all of Africa. I feel that this is one way that we can contribute to building a stronger, more united but competitive African continent,” he further indicated.

Notable past winners of the Africa Youth Award include Ashish Thakkar, Sara Nana Yeboah, Aya Chebbi, Cyrille Guel, Ahmed Adamu, Bitania Lulu Berhanu, Kelvin Macharia Kuria, Umar Krupp and Richard Paa Kofi Botchway.