SNNIT donates to Ghana Library Board

The Customer Service Manager of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), (left) Mrs Victoria Abaidoo presenting some books to the acting Executive Director of the Ghana Library Board, Mrs Rebecca Akita.

The books are expected to improve the stock at the library and to offer young people an opportunity to access books that suit their taste and preference.

Mrs abaidoo said the donation which is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives is to help nurture the minds of the children who visit the libraries across the nation and better prepare them for the future.

She explained that the books written by the Minister of Education, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, are also to help cultivate the habit of reading into school children at an early stage.

Mrs Akita expressed gratitude to SSNIT for their continuous support.