Six killed on Techiman-Kintampo road

Six persons died at dawn yesterday in an accident between Bono Manso and Nipahiamoa on the Techiman-Kintampo highway when a DAF bus collided with a DAF truck.

Five of the passengers died on the spot, while the sixth person died at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital.

Injured passengers

Thirty-two other passengers who were injured in the fatal accident are now receiving treatment at the hospital with some of them in critical condition.

The Techiman Divisional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), ASP Andrews Kofi Okonengye, told the Daily Graphic that the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at Techiman had to cut through the wreckage of the two vehicles before firefighters could rescue the injured.

According to him, the DAF bus, with registration number AS 2733 – V, was travelling from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region to Kumasi with an unspecified number of passengers, while the DAF truck with registration number AS 6615 - 11 was travelling to Paga with empty tomato crates and five passengers, including the driver.

The 55-year-old driver of the bus, Mba Tiah Musah, and Assistant Station Officer (ASO) Nicholas Anobiga, who was recently transferred from Techiman to the headquarters of the GNFS in Accra, were among the deceased.

According to him, three of the deceased were on board the bus, while the other three were on the truck.

Four of the deceased were males, while the remaining two were females.

The 27-year-old driver of the DAF truck, identified as Nasiru Dramani, is said to be in critical condition at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital where the authorities are contemplating transferring him to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi for further treatment.

An engine of one of the vehicle