Six file to contest Central Region slot on Council of State

Six persons have picked nomination forms to contest the Council of State representative for the Central Region.

They include Nana Appiah Nuamah II, Omanhene of Twifo Mampong and vice president of the Central Regional House of Chiefs and educationist; Okatakyi Dr Amanfi Vll, lecturer and Omanhen of Asebu traditional area; and Neenyi Ghartey VIl, Omanhen of the Effutu-Traditional area.

The others are Samuel Nana Brew-Butler, Board Member of the University of Cape Coast and a management scientist; Geroge Frempong, Regional Co-ordinator for Inclusive Education at the Ghana Education Service; and Prof Ato Essuman, Associate Professor of Education and Development.

Mrs Philomena Adusei, Central Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), told the press in Cape Coast Friday that 10 people had picked nomination forms but only six filed their nomination as of the close of nominations on Thursday.

She said the Commission had fixed February 09, 2017 for the election barring any hitches.

The Electoral College

An electoral college comprising two from each of the 20 districts would be voting to decide who represents the region on the Council.

Madam Adusei said all the candidates were above 50 years.

The council serves as the advisory board to the president.