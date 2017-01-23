Sipa Yankey bows out at Ghana Gas

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Gas Company, Dr George Sipa-Adjah Yankey, is set to proceed on terminal leave effective February 1.

This follows the approval of his request by the Board of Ghana Gas last week.

According to the Corporate Communications Manager at Ghana Gas, Mr Alfred Ogbamey, Dr Yankey’s leave will terminate in May 2017.

Industry analysts and political watchers however suggest it is a farewell bid for Dr Yankey from the company he helped nurture from its beginnings in 2011 to its present status as a going concern.

During his reign, he saw the incorporation of Ghana Gas in July 2011 through the successful implementation of Phase I of the Western Corridor Gas Infrastructure Development Project (WCGIDP), as well as the processing and supply of “First Gas” to the Volta River Authority (VRA) beginning 1:45 pm, Monday, November 24, 2014.

Dr Yankey who has served also as a board member, is again credited with supervising further construction and operational phases of the company, which presently employs about 300 permanent workers and provides thousands of ancillary jobs in the service, hotelier, marketing, and transport industries, as well as in the delivering and retailing of LPG and Condensates across Ghana.