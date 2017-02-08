Serve with humility - President tells ministers

The most important of the implications of their office, he said, was the commitment to service.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday administered the oath of office to 12 ministers of state, saying theirs was a huge mandate to engineer the transformation of the economy for the betterment of lives and the prosperity of the nation.

“You are now high public officials, which means that you are now leaders in the public service. It is a call that must be honoured with honesty, sincerity and humility,” he reminded them.

The ministers are Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, Monitoring and Evaluation; Mr Daniel Botwe, Regional Re-organisation and Development; Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, Works and Housing; Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, Employment and Labour Relations; Mr John Peter Amewu, Lands and Natural Resources, and Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba, Women, Children and Social Protection.

The others are Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Transport; Mr Joe Nana Ghartey, Railways Development, and Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Roads and Highways.

The rest are Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications, and Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, Sanitation and Water Resources.

Fulfil campaign promises

President Nana Akufo-Addo charged the new ministers to work towards fulfilling the campaign promise of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to bring about change in the lives of the people.

He said Ghanaians voted for “change in the quality of governance, change in the management of the national economy and change in the national attitude. That is why we are here; that is why they voted for us so overwhelmingly. Together, we shall deliver”.

“The Ghanaian people want a government that will protect the public purse and ensure value for money. We cannot fail and we must not fail,” he charged the ministers.

Work together in genuine co-operation

Swearing in the ministers, President Akufo-Addo explained that the issue of corruption was a major issue in the 2016 elections and said that was why the NPP manifesto before the elections made a comprehensive undertaking to guarantee public accountability.

“We have to be up to our responsibilities and work together in the spirit of genuine co-operation to realise their hopes and aspirations. History demands no less from us,” he said.

He congratulated all the appointees on their appointment and expressed the confidence that they would discharge their responsibilities to justify why Ghanaians voted massively for the NPP.

The President also reminded them of the need for rapid compliance with the requirements of asset declaration.

Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.