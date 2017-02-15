Senator Oppong Weah calls on President Akufo-Addo

The Senator of Montserrado County in Liberia, Mr George Oppong Weah, yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo to congratulate him on his election as President of the Republic of Ghana.

The two leaders also discussed issues of mutual concern and benefit to their countries.

According to a release from the Communication Directorate of Flagstaff House, Senator Weah pointed out that the conduct of Ghana’s 2016 elections, which resulted in a peaceful change of government, had cemented Ghana’s position as the true beacon of democracy on the African continent which should be emulated by all countries on the continent.

He also applauded the resilience of President Akufo-Addo, who was successful at his third attempt at the Presidency, describing it “as a lesson for all of us. If you don’t succeed at your first attempt, try again.”

Senator Oppong Weah expressed the hope that the tenure of President Akufo-Addo would be marked by an increase in bilateral relations between Ghana and Liberia, as well as the realisation of the vision of continental integration, which, he said, would inure to the benefit of Africans.

With the election of a new President of Liberia slated for October 10, this year, Senator Weah urged Ghana, President Akufo-Addo and ECOWAS to help ensure that the polls were credible, so that the results would be accepted by all the stakeholders involved in the process.

For his part, President Akufo-Addo thanked the Liberian senator for the visit, assuring him that Ghana would continue to support and advocate the deepening of democracy in countries within the region.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the bonds that existed between Liberia and Ghana would be strengthened even further in the coming years, giving an assurance that Ghana, together with ECOWAS, would do its best to ensure that the upcoming polls passed off peacefully, so that the will of the Liberian people would be upheld.