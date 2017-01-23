Security personnel deployed to Tatale to maintain peace

A joint security team has been deployed to Tatale in the Tatale Sanguli District in the Northern Region to maintain law and order in the area following hightened tensions between the Bassare and Kokomba (the two major ethnic groups) in the area.

The security personnel were deployed from the Yendi military detachment and police commands to prevent any possible clashes between the two groups over the choice of a district chief executive (DCE) for the area.

Some residents of Tatale were said to have demonstrated against the Paramount chief in the area, Obore Gariba Yankosor, on January 19, 2017, for his alleged involvement in the nomination of a Kokomba as a DCE for the area.

Claims

Some Bassare youth claimed that a decision by the government to nominate a Kokomba for the DCE position was largely influenced by the paramount chief and the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) chairman for the Tatale-Sanguli Constituency.

Following the increasing tension, some Konkomba are alleged to have witdrawn their children from schools in the area, while others are also said to have fled to neighbouring Togo for fear of possible attacks by the Bassares.

Confirmation

Confirming the incident in an interview, the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Ebenezer Tetteh, said the security personnel were deployed to the town to allay any fears of conflict in the area.

He said the personnel had so far succeeded in watering down the tension and that the police were conducting investigations into the matter.

No arrest has been made.

Mr Tetteh, however, stated that the police would arrest and prosecute any person or group that incites violence or cause damages to properties.