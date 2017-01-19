Security man jailed for inflicting wound on horse

The convict, Peter Awenipore, who pleaded guilty to the charge of cruelty to the animal, was convicted on his own plea by the court, presided over by Mrs Portia Molly Anafo Salia.

A 32-year-old private security man was yesterday convicted by the Asokore-Mampong District Court for inflicting a machete wound on a horse.

Sentence

Awenipore was subsequently fined GH¢240 or in default one month imprisonment.

Passing judgement, the magistrate said she took into consideration the fact that the convict was a first-time offender.

Facts

Presenting the facts of the case, Sergeant Samuel Mensah told the court that the complainant, Mr Mohammed Shaban, is the owner of the horse, while Awenipore is a private security man and farmer.

Both are residents of Duasi, near Kenyasi.

Sergeant Mensah said about 11 a.m. on December 12, 2016, one of the complainant’s horses strayed into Awenipore’s okro farm.

He said Awenipore went to invite the complainant to drive away his horse. However, he said, before the complainant could get to the farm, Awenipore picked a machete and inflicted a wound on the left hind leg of the horse.

A complaint was lodged with the police, leading to Awenipore’s arrest.