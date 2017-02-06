Save a child- use a child seat

It probably took about 45 seconds. Panic struck as the articulated cargo truck in front of them drove into the bush.

They left home a happy family with a bubbly two-year-old at the back, playing with a teddy bear. Mum and dad were engrossed in a conversation. Both were in seatbelts.

His heart raced to his sleeves as he tried to manoeuvre his way from the speeding bus heading towards them. Then boooooom! It happened, a head on collision. Seconds later, the baby flew out of the car—found lifeless with a twisted neck.

This is imaginative but the reality is that the possibilities of ending toddlers or infants life without car safety measures are not farfetched.

According to experts, using a car seat (child safety seat) is the best way to protect kids when traveling by car.

In the United States, the law in every state requires that an infant or small child be restrained. And with good reason — unintentional injury is the leading cause of death in children, and mostly such injuries are from automobile crashes.

Child safety seats, therefore, greatly reduce the risk of a potentially fatal injury, especially for babies but also for toddlers.

But expert say many safety seats are used incorrectly.

Worrying stats

In Ghana, figures on child seat accidents are non-existent but the United States’ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) statistics indicate that in 2014, 167,000 children were injured in auto accidents and more than 1,000 died.

Of the children aged 12 and younger who died in a crash in 2014, 34 per cent were not buckled up.

The NHTSA listed unintentional car crashes and vehicle collisions as the principal reason behind personal injuries, as well as mortality for many infants.

These personal injuries might well be prevented by the purchase and use of child car seats.

According to kidsheath.org, the best car seat is not always the most expensive one — it's the one that best fits a child's weight, size and age, as well as the vehicle.

Once you select a seat, be sure to try it out, keeping in mind that store displays and illustrations might not show the correct usage. It's up to you to learn how to install a car safety seat properly and harness your child for the ride.

Safety & convenience

While experts recommend that you keep your child’s car seat rear-facing for as long as possible, advance in technology, has enabled manufacturers to design child seats that allows babies to seat as any other passenger.

The rear-facing child seat concept was built on the principle that a child’s spine is still soft and their head size is a huge weight relative to their little bodies.

In a crash, a front-facing child’s body is secured with his seatbelt, but his head will be thrown forward which can cause serious spinal injuries. If he’s facing the rear of a car, his head and neck will be fully supported.

While safety is the main reason for child seats, many parents including Mrs Deladem Tormadogo-Ackuaku said convenience was as important as safety.

“When I’m driving and alone, my daughter can sit comfortably without me having to use a hand to support her. The normal car seat is too hard for a baby but this one is cute.”

How to choose a baby seat:

Infant seats

Infant car seats are designed to support smaller babies and can be more convenient when you have a young one. However, they are typically only suitable until your baby reaches between 9 to 14 kilogrammes (the weight limit varies from one car seat to another).

The major benefit of an infant car seat is that it can snap in and out of a sturdy base which gets strapped or latched to the backseat of your car. This means that it is easy to transfer a baby in and out of the car (which is particularly great if they are asleep); plus many models snap straight into stroller frames for convenient transport.

The drawback to the infant car seat, though, is that babies grow out of them quite quickly. Once a baby hits the weight limit of the seat or its head sits within an inch of the seat, you will need to move to a bigger option.

Convertible Seat

A convertible car seat, on the other hand, can be adjusted to suit your baby as it gets bigger in weight and or length. These types of seats can be converted from a rear-facing position to a forward-facing one once your baby is big enough (generally seen as two years of age or up to10 to 18 kilogrammes). They can often accommodate children up to 32 kilogrammes and provide great flexibility and longevity as a result.

The downside of a convertible car seat is that it is less convenient if your baby is asleep since you can’t just snap the cradle out with the baby inside. Also, be aware that convertible seats, due to their nature, are typically a little less secure for newborns. If you decide to go with this type of seat, then make sure your little one fits very snugly — you may need to use a padded head bumper or other padding to stop a newborn’s head from wobbling around in the seat.

When selecting a car seat, it pays to look for one that:

Will be easy to clean

Has clear, straight-forward instructions available if you want to install the seat yourself

Has easy-to-access harness adjusters and an easy-to-adjust harness.

Note: This article was written with additional files from babycentre.com, lifehack.com and babyseatguide

