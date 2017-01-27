Sack Dr Gilbert Buckle — Korle Bu Senior Staff Association

The Korle Bu Senior Staff Association (KOSSA) is calling for the dismissal of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Gilbert Buckle, and other officials of the hospital.

This follows the recent payment of more than GH¢150,000 to the CEO and some directors of the hospital.

It also called on the incoming Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, to carry out a forensic audit into the administration of Dr Buckle to unravel all the shady deals which have been carried out during his tenure.

In a release signed by the Vice-President of KOSSA, Mr Augustine Sowah, the association said it was not surprised at the current situation the hospital was going through under the CEO.

“The way to resolve this issue is to interdict the CEO, the Director of Finance and the Internal Auditor and constitute a new board with immediate effect,” it said.

Meanwhile, Dr Manu, recently in an interview, stated that he would investigate thoroughly the alleged payment of money to the directors in question.

Accusation

The association also accused Dr Buckle and the outgoing board of financial mismanagement of the nation’s premier hospital.

“KOSSA is very surprised that the immediate past government appointees to the board are today claiming innocence of the outrageous payments allegedly made by the Dr Buckle management to itself.”

“We at KOSSA do not believe this. But we ask, since when did Prof. Mawuli Sallar and his board lose confidence in Dr Buckle and his leadership style? When we raised the preventive red flags about Dr Buckle, did he and his board not rubbish it and come after us?”

Caution

The statement said the association had already cautioned the management and the board on several occasions about the financial challenges the hospital was facing, but all their concerns had not been heeded to.

Additionally, letters had been written to the immediate past Minister of Health, Mr Alex Segbefia, but no responses were received.

“We wish to refer Ghanaians to two main letters and reports: the first was dated April 16, 2016, and expressly addressed to Mr Segbefia, with the heading: Acts of impunity by the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital board and management.”

“Prof. Sallar’s board is mentioned because we tried to help him understand the plots but it looked as if there was either a political motive or sectional interest he pursued culminating in this recent disaster from which he now wants to extricate himself,” it said.