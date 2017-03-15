The funding, which has no limit and seeks to help the women go back to school, covers all categories of women under the Women's Ministry of the Royalhouse Chapel International.

The President of the Royal Ladies Ministries International, Rev. (Mrs) Rita Korankye-Ankrah, is empowering more than 30,000 women nationwide to rediscover their childhood educational dreams through various fundings.

Beyond education, the Royal Ladies Ministries had rolled out a number of interest-free loans to those in industry and sole businesses to recapitalise their trades to make them self reliant and economically independent.

Mrs Korankye-Ankrah, fondly referred to as Mama Rita, disclosed this at the launch of the Dominion Assembly branch of Royal Ladies at Gyinase near the Kwame Nkrmah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The seven-member executive committee is headed by Lady Deacon Regina Sarpong Kumankumah.

The executive members are to mobilise support for women in the Ashanti Region and help them take up leadership positions in line with the philosophy of the ministry.

Founded in 1994 by Mama Rita, also known as the Premier Lady, the group has over 350 branches across the world with about 15,000 members at the Headquarters at Ahenfie in Accra.

She said the empowerment programmes which included periodic conferences were not meant for women to rival men but rather, to encourage them to break off their shackles and take up leadership roles in all spheres of life.

Mama Rita said the programme had also been expanded to the youth, especially girls to enable them go into various ventures, including agriculture.

Recently, job and career fairs were organised for such categories of people, where industry players were present to coach and assess their curriculum vitae for possible employment.

A number of business proposal competitions have also been organised, with the winner sponsored to venture into any kind of business.