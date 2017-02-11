Royal Chapel, Germany provide free surgery for prostate patients

The Royal Chapel International, Ghana, in collaboration with North-Thine Westphalia of Germany, is organising free surgery for patients suffering from prostate diseases at the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua.

The German missionaries started the free prostate surgeries at Bator and Worawara in the Volta Region, Koforidua and Nkawkaw both in the Eastern Region and will finally complete their mission at Effiduase in the Ashanti Region.

The leader of the team, Dr Gerd Engel, told the Daily Graphic that so far, they had operated on 120 patients and were expected to operate on a total of 150 patients, during their one-month stay in the country.

Cost of surgical operation

According to Dr Engel, the German government supported the programme with €27,000 while he and his wife supported with €15,000.

Dr Engel paid tribute to his wife Catherine Engel, who is a nurse, for her support and said the equipment used in the operation would be donated to the Eastern Regional Hospital.

He said in Germany, early report to hospital made it easier for the treatment of prostate conditions than in Ghana where the treatment was prolonged due to delay in reporting.

Neurologist

A Principal Nursing Officer of the hospital, Ms Florence Saisie, said the hospital needed a neurologist because of its status as a regional hospital.

“It is embarrassing when patients of that nature are transferred to the hospital for treatment and have to be referred to Korle Bu,” she said.

The team of doctors assisting in the prostate operations are Dr Gerd Engel, Mrs Catherine Engel, Dr Frank Yirenkyi, Dr David Tenkrong, Dr Kobina Bentum Enchill, Dr Enoch Agbeleseshia Jr., Dr Frank Yirenkyi and Michael Oppong, the Anaesthetist.