Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central (RRC) celebrates festive season at Kressner Orphanage

The Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central (RRC) during the festive season continued its four-year tradition of supporting the Kressner Orphanage in Sowutuom. For the past four years, Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central (RRC) have made efforts to support the children at the orphanage during the festive period.

The relationship between RRC, a member of the world’s leading service organization, and the orphanage has become one characterized by deep love and epitomizes ‘service above self’, a slogan beloved by Rotarians.

Members of the club have become godparents of children at the home, hosted children in their own homes, and been part of important events in the lives of the children such as baptism ceremonies.

This festive season, as in previous years, and celebratory occasions such as Easter, Rotarians from RRC visited the children at the orphanage, with each member of the club taking special responsibility to ensure that every child received a present for the festive season.

The club also donated a range of items including over 400 books and numerous food products to support the running of the home. A Christmas party was held for over 100 children, complete with a bouncy castle, trampoline, music, food and drinks.

The welfare of the children at Kressner Orphanage is important to members of RRC, and the club gave a donation of GHS5,000 towards school fees, and the administration of the orphanage.

With the long term sustainability of the home in mind, RRC had also provided GHS20,000 in aid of a Laundromart project which will be run as an income generating activity by the Sisters from the Handmaids of the Divine Redeemer who run the orphanage.

Maame Kwaaba Stephens, Service Projects Director of RRC said, “It’s a real pleasure and privilege to be able to bring smiles to the faces of our children at Kressner. Last year, we were able to grant their wish to experience an airplane thanks to Starbow, and this year it has been amazing to have so many opportunities to spend time with the children including earlier in the year at our Family Fiesta, and now at Christmas. For us as Rotarians, every season, not just Christmas, is the season for goodwill.”

William Alomatu, President of RRC went on to emphasise, “Our long term relationship with the Kressner Orphanage goes beyond community service. Many of us in the club have now known the children in the home for several years. We have seen them grow up, supported their education with tuition fees, and have a deep investment in their future. We look forward to seeing the children of this home grow up to be responsible adults in our society.”