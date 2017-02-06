Robbers attack journalist at Ashaiman

Armed robbers last Friday dawn shot a journalist and robbed him of money and property worth thousands of Ghana cedis. The armed gang wielding guns and knives shot Mr Michael Cregg Afful, a correspondent of Accra-based Oman FM, in the left knee at his residence at Ashaiman Official Town.

His wife and children who were in the room with him were not harmed.

The robbers made away with a sum of GH¢1,300 and CFA3,000.

They also stole mobile phones and a flat screen television set after ransacking the victim’s room and three other rooms in the compound house.

He was rushed to the Tema General Hospital where the pellets were removed and an X-ray conducted. He has been discharged.

Intrusion

Speaking with the Daily Graphic, Mr Afful said at about 2 a.m., he was awakened by an unusual noise in his room.

He said when he woke up, he saw one of the robbers in his sitting room.

The robber, Mr Afful said, ordered him to lie on the floor and later told him to surrender all his money.

He said in the course of walking out, he was shot in his left knee and hit violently on his mouth until he lost two teeth.

Meanwhile, the Ashaiman Municipal Police Command has initiated investigations into the incident.