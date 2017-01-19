Road safety commission cautions presidential convoy against speeding

The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has cautioned the Office of the President to reduce the speed of presidential convoys to avoid putting the life of the President in danger.

The commission said the current speed levels of presidential convoys could result in fatal accidents.

The Central Regional Director of the NRSC, Mr Stephen Anokye, issued the caution in Cape Coast when the commission interacted with the press in a regular programme dubbed, "Time with the Press".

Mr Anokye urged other government functionaries using convoys to also observe the right speed levels and safety precautions.

He said the involvement of the country’s former Presidents in motor accidents in recent times was of grave concern and called for readjustments in the velocity of presidential vehicles.

Accidents in CR

Speaking on the spate of accidents in the Central Region, Mr Anokye said the region recorded 788 accidents last year involving 1,168 vehicles.

He said 136 people died during the period while 1,149 sustained various degrees of injuries, noting that accidents rose by 20 per cent in December alone compared to the same period last year.

Mr Anokye said pedestrian knockdowns continued to rise at an alarming rate, increasing from 136 in 2015 to 225 in 2016.

Bring police back

He called on the Police Administration to revert to having the police conduct routine checks on the highways, since their absence was encouraging driver recklessness contributing to the increasing rate of road accidents.

Mr Anokye urged the police to ensure that road traffic regulations were strictly enforced and offenders punished.

An Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Emmanuel Ofori, who is in charge of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Central Regional Police, said the police would not renege on their responsibilities to ensure that the country’s roads were safe.