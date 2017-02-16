Reinforce bond of unity within religious organisations - Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr Seth Agidi, has urged religious organisations to reinforce their bond of unity to ensure peaceful co-existence in the country.

“As Ghanaians with diverse religious, political and tribal affiliations, let us strive to bridge gaps, eliminate barriers hindering our growth and be bonded by common identity. United we stand, divided we fall,” he stated.

Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi was speaking at a national thanksgiving service held at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) in Accra to climax activities marking this year’s Bible Week. The event was organised by the Ghana Bible Society (G.B.S) on the theme: “Come let us reason together the Bible way.”

Concern

Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi expressed concern at the increasing trend of political intolerance among Ghanaians and its attendant politicisation of pertinent issues of national character.

He also gave a caution that if such politicisation was not curtailed, it could further divide the citizenry.

He urged various faith-based organisations not to relent in their efforts at denouncing utterances and acts that were detrimental to peaceful co-existence, growth and stability of the country.

Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi also entreated churches in the country to instil the habit of Bible reading among their members, particularly the youth.

Bible translation

The National Programme Manager of Ghana Bible Society, Rev. Charles Adu Twumasi, announced that in its quest to encourage more Ghanaians to develop interest in Bible reading, the Bible Society was translating the English Bible into various local languages. It had also developed Braille Bibles for distribution to the visually impaired.

According to him, the distribution of Bibles to students in senior high schools (SHSs) across the country, under a One Million Bible Project, had yielded significant impact.