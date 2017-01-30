Rehabilitate defunct factories in W/Region - chiefs appeal to govt

The chiefs and people of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Area in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality in the Western Region made the appeal to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, last Friday at a traditional council meeting.

An appeal has been made for the rehabilitation of the defunct Bonsa Tyre Factory.

Speaking at the meeting the Wassafiasehene, Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko, urged the government to look for investors to refurbish the Aboso Glass Factory, which revival, he said, would contribute to overall national economic growth.

According to him, existing infrastructure, coupled with abundant raw material base in the neighbourhood, could facilitate the government’s one district, one factory policy in revamping the factories to create jobs and economic opportunities in the area.

"We strongly believe that this policy, when implemented, will discourage many youth from engaging in illegal mining (galamsey), which has destroyed the environment and major river bodies in our communities," he stated.

Meeting

Odeneho Krukoko declared: "We, nananom and people of Wassa Fiase in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, fully support President Akufo-Addo's vision of one district, one factory and other policies."

The traditional council meeting was the first since the Omanhene was reinstated after a protracted chieftaincy dispute.

Projects

The Wassahene further expressed the hope that the "one constituency, one million dollar" concept by the government would further expedite the construction of priority social projects needed by the people in the various constituencies.

Odeneho Krukoko also asked the youth in the area to develop themselves to take advantage of the rich natural resources in the area.

Unity

Odeneho Krukoko appealed to the people to remain united and rally behind the traditional council in their quest to seek the progress of Wassaman, insisting that Benso remained the seat of the traditional area, not Tarkwa.

The respective divisional chiefs or their representatives at the meeting pledged their unflinching support and allegiance to the reinstated omanhene.