Reflect on Christ, count your blessings – Prez Mahama urges nation

President John Dramani Mahama has urged the nation to reflect on the birth and life of Jesus Christ as we count our numerous blessings over the year.

In a Christmas Message issued by Communications Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the President also drew attention to the just ended successful elections and emphasised that “God’s favour shall continue to abide with us during the Christmas festivities and in the coming years.”

The message said ahead of his departure to Bole in the Northern Region with his family to celebrate Christmas, President Mahama urged drivers to drive with care and responsibly.

He prayed that God grants the nation both an incident free and accident free festive period, the statement said.