Rawlings denies RFI story, threatens suit against false publications

The office of the former president issued the threat of lawsuit in a statement Monday morning following what it says was a “false report” by Radio France International (RFI) alleging that Rawlings spoke on the situation in the Gambia during which he purportedly called on ECOWAS to influence the AU to send troops to Cameroun to oust President Paul Biya.

“President Rawlings has granted no interview to any local or international news media on the subject matter and we condemn in the strongest terms the attempt by RFI to smear his reputation with such falsehood.



“The former President is best known for his conflict resolution roles within the sub-region and beyond and any attempt to attribute to him false news on serious matters of international diplomacy is reckless, unethical, unprofessional and slanderous”, the statement said, and added “All media who publish falsehood about former President Rawlings should note that immediate legal action will be taken against them for such fabrications.”