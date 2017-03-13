The Ford Trucks Construction Series has as its badge of honour toughness, durability and efficient fuel use.

Rana Motors has introduced into the Ghanaian auto market a new range of Ford trucks for rugged terrains, including quarries, mining and construction sectors.

With a clout backed by Ecotorq engines, a heavy-duty diesel engine primarily used in Ford cargo heavy-duty trucks, the new 13l engine offers performance and economy combined with environmentally friendly technology.

Beast of burden

The range includes tipper trucks with capacities of 18mᵌ and 22mᵌ; mixer trucks with capacities of 7.7mᵌ and 12.7mᵌ and tanker with capacities from 16,000 - 22,500 litres.

Equipped with, variable–geometry turbocharger, common-rail direct fuel injection system and smart electronic control unit, the engine makes use of every drop of fuel, ensuring nothing goes to waste.

The environmentally friendly new Ecotorq engine reduces operating costs while offering best in class fuel consumption values.

A strong engine brake system and extreme durability under all load conditions make the trucks powerful beasts of burden.

The new Ecotorq engine can endure tonnes of load with 430 horse-strength (PS) and 2150Nm torque generating capacity. This incredible level of power is kept under control at every manoeuvre with the high-powered engine brake.

Compatible with all kinds of superstructure mountings, there is never a load too heavy for the 10mm 500Mpa strong steel chassis.

Tested

All vehicles in Ford Trucks Construction Series have been designed and tested for tough construction sites. With their strengthened chassis, they are the leading players of heavy excavation sites.

While the strong chassis and various axle ranges make it easy to tackle the heaviest load, the suspension system makes it easy and safe to drive on all types of terrain. Regardless of load or terrain, these strong and robust features come in handy.

Developed through computer analyses using cutting-edge technology, the highly durable Ford Trucks Construction chassis is built to last.

Power under control

Z-Cam drum brakes, high technology engine brake and Intarder auxiliary brake systems put you in control of every manoeuvre under all load and terrain conditions.

During a simulation exercise during its launch, it was easy to see that the trucks have an incredible ground clearance, flexible suspension and axle that make it possible for them to run through difficult landscapes.

Comfort

It also boasts a renewed ergonomic cabin that enhances the driver’s comfort and productivity. Head and legroom are admirable.

While the powerful engine of Ford Trucks Construction Series overcomes challenging obstacles one by one, a totally ergonomic environment ensures comfort inside the cabin.

Functionality meets aesthetics with Ford Trucks Construction Series, ensuring a comfortable journey for those carrying a heavy load.

The comfortable seats are key to a smooth journey. The rake and reach adjustable steering wheel can be easily adjusted for all drivers. All features can easily be controlled, thanks to the ergonomic dashboard.