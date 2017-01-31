Rains rips off roof of Parliament House

The roofing sheets of the Parliament House were ripped off Tuesday night by a rainstorm that hit parts of Accra.

Graphic Online's Musah Yahya Jafaru reported that resulted in a leakage in the chamber, forcing the Minority members to go out in the middle of deliberation of the Local Governance (Amendment Bill 2017).

But the Majority members stayed through to pass the Bill, according to Jafaru.

The Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei - Mensah - Bonsu, expressed worry at the decision of the Minority to go out following the storm when a business was being transacted.

He claimed the Minority members only hanged around outside after leaving the chamber.

After the adjournment, Members of Parliament were stuck around the entrance as they could not move out.

Some of them were heard inform their families about the development.