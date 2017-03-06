Put nation’s interest first. Papal Envoy urges public

The Papal Envoy of the Holy See (The Vatican), His Eminence Cardinal Guiseppe Bertillon, has called on the public to put the nation’s interest above everything else as the country marks its 60th anniversary.

Speaking to a section of the Catholic community at a thanksgiving service to mark Ghana’s Diamond Jubilee in Accra yesterday, he asked members of the public to build cordial relationships that would promote peace and unity.

“It is the word of Pope Francis to all people in Ghana that as you mark the 60th anniversary of independence, it is necessary to reconcile with others and renew your relationship with God because He has been good to the country,” he said in his sermon.

Diplomatic relations

The event was also used to commemorate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and Ghana.

It was graced by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, the Most Rev. Gabriel Charles Palmer-Buckle; members of the Catholic Bishops Conference (CBC) and Archbishops from African countries such as Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon.

Two delegates from each diocese of the country were at the thanksgiving service, as well as societies in the Catholic Church, including the Knights and Ladies of Marshall (KLM).

The flags of Ghana and The Vatican were placed at vantage points in the Holy Spirit Cathedral, while some members of the congregation also held miniature flags in solidarity with the long-standing relationship between the two states.

The exchange of pleasantries, amidst the singing of Psalms of praise, filled the cathedral as the gathering sang to the glory of God for His care and protection.

Reflection

Cardinal Bertillon said it was important for Ghana to reflect the nature of God by imbibing virtues such as love, loyalty and hospitality.

He stressed that forgiveness was a key ingredient required to ensure unity of purpose for national development.

In a spirit-filled mood, the congregation prayed for the peace of the country, asking God to lead the nation into prosperity.

Special prayers were also said for the leadership of the country, asking God to provide Ghana with leaders who would formulate policies for the poor and marginalised groups.