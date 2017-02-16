Pupils receive books, pens in 3 Northern regions

Schoolchildren in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions have received a total of 30,000 branded exercise books and pens as part of a Samara Company Limited educational initiative.

The initiative was devised by the Company in 2014 as part of its corporate social responsibility to help boost basic education in Ghana. So far, over 150,000 exercise books have been given out.

Since its introduction, each of the 10 regions of Ghana has received 20,000 exercise books which have been distributed to selected basic schools.

The Marketing Manager of Samara Company Limited, producers of Sasso Insecticide Spray and Coil, Mr Sedrick Ologo, said the move was to complement the effort of the government and parents in equipping their children with basic education necessities.

He indicated the company’s preparedness to continue supplying exercise books to pupils and expressed the hope that the schoolchildren would make good use of the materials.

“We are willing to continue to support these children as long as the company remains in business. We have seen the positive impact this gesture has had and continue to have on them and, therefore, we are committed to this cause,” Mr Ologo pledged.

‘’So far, all regions have received their portion of 10,000 exercise books and pens with the exception of the Greater Accra Region. Plans are underway to deliver their books soon,’’ he said.

Beneficiaries

Some of the beneficiary schools in the Northern Region are Sawla D/A Basic School, St Paul's Suguru R/C Basic School, Walewale D/A Basic School, Iddrisuya Islamic Basic School, Nakpaye D/A Basic School, Kpembe TI Ahmadiya Basic School, Salaga D/A Basic School and Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale.

In the Upper East Region, the schools included Ansarut Islamic Basic School, Mognori Basic School, Bawku Senior High School, Sandema Secondary Technical, Afoko Basic School, St John Bosco Basic School, Methodist Basic School, Yarigabisi Basic School, Kulibeo Tintosobligo Basic School and Akantome Basic School.

The beneficiary schools in the Upper West Region included WA School for the Deaf, Fallahia Islamic Basic School, Nadowli R/C Basic School, St Anthony Model Basic School, St Joseph Basic School, Lawra Methodist Basic School, Monyupelle D/A Basic School, Lambussie D/A Basic School, Zini Basic School, Pepilime Basic School and Wasei Basic School.

The former Regional Minister of Upper West, Alhaji Amindu Sulemana, who addressed a mini gathering when he received the book distribution team at his office, lauded the Samara Company Limited for supporting pupils nationwide with educational materials.

He stated that the items would help improve the standard of education in the region and Ghana as a whole, and complement government’s effort in providing educational materials for schoolchildren.

According to him, the educational materials would help to avert the poor performance of schoolchildren in the region, which is mainly due to the fact that the children don’t have access to basic learning materials such as books and pens.

The distribution exercise was carried out by Sasso, in partnership with the 2015 representatives of Ghana’s Most Beautiful: Nimatu Hadoun Ibrahim, Patience Azure Adongo and Iddrisu Mahama Ayesha, for the Upper West, Upper East and Northern Region respectively.