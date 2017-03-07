Project to provide 19,000 household toilets in Greater Accra

The Project Coordinator, Mr. George Asiedu made this known at a review meeting with the household toilet promotion teams in the 11 metropolitan and municipal assemblies within the Greater Accra area.

The Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project will be providing 5,000 toilets to households in its coverage area this year.

According to Mr. Asiedu, the Project Coordinating Unit of the Ministry of Local Government which is rolling out the project will work together with the teams to ensure that over 12,000 households were provided with the toilets.

The various project teams presented their sentisation as well as their demand creation activities.

Challenges

They also highlighted their challenges in getting the households to acquire toilets.

Some of the Assemblies indicated that they will begin prosecuting household members who do not have toilets.

The Project is being funded by the World Bank with a $150 million grant to provide school toilets, household Toilets as well as central sewer systems for communities that are not able to have stand alone toilets due to congestion.

Good hygiene

Two hundred and fifty thousand people will also be trained in good hygiene behaviour.

A league table of the performance of the assemblies was displayed at the review meeting and the leading assemblies such as the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Ledzokoku Municipal Assembly and the Ga West Municipal Assembly were highly commended by the Project Coordinating unit.

The other assemblies were encouraged to emulate the examples of the highly performing one as providing households with toilets will help the country to deal with open defecation which is major cause of cholera in the country.