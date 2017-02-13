Private BECE: 1393 candidates taking part in 2017

Madam Agnes Teye Cudjoe, the Public Relations Officer of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) made this known.

This year’s private Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) started on Monday with a total of 1,393 candidates taking part.

“We have 1,393 candidates and they are writing in 10 centres, one centre in each of the regional capitals.”

The exams, which started across the country on Monday, February 13, will end on Friday, February 17.

The private BECE exams was introduced in 2015 to enable students who have failed the exams in past years as well as those seeking higher education to rewrite to earn better grades to pursue their dreams of higher education.