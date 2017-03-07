Prez cuts sod for National Cathedral

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday cut the sod for the construction of a National Cathedral to be sited close to the State House in Accra. The Cathedral of Inter-denominational Worship project is a thanksgiving gesture to God for the blessings He has bestowed on the country.

President Akufo-Addo said it was a matter of pride and glory to God that the momentous sod-cutting was being done on the same day the nation was marking its 60th anniversary.

The ceremony, which had the heads of various Christian denominations in the country in attendance, was blessed by the Accra Metropolitan Archbishop, the Most Rev. Charles Palmer Buckle, and Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of the Action Chapel.

Project

As part of arrangements towards the actualisation of the project, the government agreed to provide the land, while the religious denominations committed themselves to providing resources for the construction.

According to the President, for a very long time there had been a missing link in the nation’s architecture, evident in the absence of a National Cathedral that was inter-denominational in nature.

“We are all Christians and gather on formal occasions of the state. Anniversaries such as today’s, including the inauguration of presidents, the death of presidents and other national occasions, we could hold them in the solemnity of a cathedral. Give thanks to the Almighty,” he added.

President shaking hands with Archbishop Duncan Williams, (left) Founder, Action Chapel International while other members of the clergy look on.

Worship

The initiation of the National Cathedral building project was, therefore, aimed at filling that gap and providing space within which Christians, regardless of their denominations, could congregate and worship God.

The President said elsewhere, such projects took many years to be completed and urged the clergy to own the project, as promised, and raise funds towards its early completion and utilisation.