Prez confident projects will be continued

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed confidence in Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue with ongoing projects in the country when the President-elect assumes office.

"The 1992 Constitution of Ghana enjoins an incoming administration to continue the projects commenced under the previous administration and I am confident that President Akufo-Addo will continue with the projects that are ongoing or have begun under my administration," Mr Mahama said at the joint sod-cutting ceremony for five district hospitals at Weta in the Ketu North District in the Volta Region last Saturday.

The hospitals will be located at Weta, Somanya, Buipe, Tolon and Sawla.

Under the package, a polyclinic is also being constructed at Bamboi.

Each of the hospitals will, on completion, have 60 beds, medical, surgical and paediatric units and maternity wards.

They will also have staff accommodation, accident and emergency centres, surgical suites for all kinds of operations, obstetrics and gynaecology departments, public health departments, medical support services, including pharmacy, physiotherapy and administrative blocks.

Financing

President Mahama said Parliament had approved the financing for the hospital projects and the contractors were now ready to begin work.

"The chiefs and people of Weta and surrounding areas in the Ketu North District can now begin a countdown towards an ultra-modern medical facility to serve the people of this area," he said.

He said the Weta hospital was expected to be completed in 24 months.

The contractors, on completion, would provide technical assistance and two-year comprehensive maintenance services, President Mahama said.

He said over the last few years, the government had come up with interventions to improve the health of the people, adding that an additional 6,000 beds had been added to hospitals' stock.

Infrastructure is key

"The development of infrastructure is key to this nation and I am certain that my successor, President Akufo-Addo, will continue the steps that we have begun towards bridging the infrastructure gap, especially in the health sector," he said.

He said the Cabinet had given approval for the upgrading of the Volta Regional Hospital into a teaching hospital.

"I am hopeful this upgrading of the Volta Regional Hospital is one of the projects that President Akufo-Addo will have the privilege of continuing," he added.

He indicated that the projects were based on the government's objective of providing every district with a modern hospital.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of the Volta Region for the love and support given him as President.