Prez Akufo-Addo attends thanksgiving at home town

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday attended an inter-denominational church service at Kyebi, his home town, in the Eastern Region to thank God for his victory in the December 7 general election and his successful inauguration as the First Gentleman of the land.

The service, organised at the behest of the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, and the Christian Council of Churches in the Eastern Region, was attended by the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye, and former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Also in attendance were a number of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament, some members of the Diplomatic Corps and foreign dignitaries. Many people, mainly NPP supporters, lined some major streets from Koforidua through to Suhum to Kyebi to cheer the President and his entourage.

Work as team In a sermon, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, urged members of the new government to eschew covetousness and work as a team to transform Ghana. President Akufo-Addo was sworn in as the fifth President of the fourth Republic of Ghana at the Black Star Square last Saturday, January 7, 2017, after he had won the December 7, 2016 presidential election.

He secured 5,716,609 votes, representing 53.84 per cent of the valid votes cast, to snatch the Presidency from John Dramani Mahama, who secured 4,713,277 votes, representing 44.40 per cent, in the presidential election.

President Akufo-Addo greeting some of the traditional rulers

The Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, welcoming President Akufo-Addo