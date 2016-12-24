President commiserates with gas explosion victims

President John Dramani Mahama commiserated with the families of the persons who perished in the ghastly gas explosion at La in Accra last Thursday.

The President, who took to microblogging site, Twitter, to extend his condolences to the bereaved families, also rallied the nation to pray for those who were injured in the blaze.

"My condolences to families of the victims of yesterday's gas explosion; let's continue to pray for the injured," he posted on his official account at 9.45 a.m. yesterday.

Reports

Reports indicated that at least six persons died, while more than 12 others sustained various degrees of injury from the blast which saw firefighters battling for hours to put it out.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion occurred around 5.30 p.m. last Thursday and swept through the street onto parts of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre.

The injured are said to be workers who were waiting for buses on a road that links the area to Tseaddo, Spintex and Teshie Tsui Bleoo.

Explosion

The entire area was cordoned off, while heavily armed police and military men warded off inquisitive people.

"The explosion occurred and the fire just went up like a big curtain divided into two and spread into the Trade Fair," an eyewitness told the Daily Graphic.

It took firemen and more than seven fire engines more than three hours to bring the inferno under control.

The cause of the fire was unknown.