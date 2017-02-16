President Akufo-Addo, UK Foreign Secretary hold meeting

Bilateral relations between Ghana and the United Kingdom (UK) received a major boost yesterday following an assurance by the UK to encourage more companies from that country to invest in Ghana.

At a press briefing jointly addressed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the UK Foreign Secretary, Mr Boris Johnson, after a closed-door meeting at the Flagstaff House yesterday, President Akufo-Addo said he and the visiting UK Foreign Secretary discussed bilateral matters and issues that had to do with the general security of West Africa.

Greater co-operation

“I think a lot of work is being done to make sure that relations between us continue to be on an even keel,” the President said, adding that both sides were looking at what could be done to promote greater trade and business co-operation.

He said ultimately, both countries were looking at what could be done to improve the lives of the people of the two countries.

Mr Johnson, for his part, said: “We hope to have a deeper friendship, going forward. Particularly we want to make sure that British firms come here in even greater numbers and greater strength to invest in Ghana and take advantage of the fantastic opportunities that are in this wonderful country.”

Contribution to UK

As a former Mayor of London, Mr Johnson attested to the great contributions made by Ghanaians to the development of the UK and the fact that there were Members of Parliament in the UK who were of Ghanaian lineage.

He said he was optimistic that the smooth transition under Ghana’s democratic dispensation and take-off that the current administration had enjoyed would spur it on to meet the numerous expectations of the people.

He reiterated the fact that he and the President had discussions on foreign policy and security, especially in the sub-region, and pledged that the UK would work closely with Ghana towards ensuring the total security of the sub-region.