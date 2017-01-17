President Akufo-Addo's tribute to the Asantehemaa

I was campaigning in the Nkwanta South constituency in the Volta Region on October 27, 2016, when I heard the pleasant news that the Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, had endorsed my candidature ahead of the December 7, 2016 elections.

This was great news for my campaign. The strength of her character, the respect accorded by Asanteman, and the Ghanaian people at large, meant that a significant boost had been given to my campaign. I, therefore, could not wait to get back to the Ashanti Region to thank her formally for her declaration.

It has often been said that man proposes and God disposes. The news of her death is a case in point. It meant that I could not get the opportunity to express my sincerest appreciation to her. Nearly three weeks after her declaration, at the ripe old age of 111, God called her home on 14th November, 2016.

It was a day of great sadness for me.

All through the years, she was a formidable supporter of my cause. She was an invaluable and constant source of advice and prayers for me, and nothing would have given her greater pleasure than to see my success in 2016. She is certainly one of those to whom I dedicate my election by the Ghanaian people to the high office of President of the Republic.

My wife, Rebecca, and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, her children, the royal family of Asanteman and to all fellow members of the Oyoko clan on their great loss.

Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, thanks for everything. I am grateful to Providence that our lives crossed. You fought a good fight, and deserve the victor’s crown. Yours was a life well lived.

May God bless her and give her soul peaceful rest until the last day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!