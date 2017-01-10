President Akufo-Addo briefed about Asantehemaa’s funeral

A delegation from the Manhyia Palace yesterday called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to formally inform him about arrangements towards the funeral rites of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem.

Led by the Akyeamehene, Nana Nsuase Opoku Agyeman III, the delegation first congratulated the President on his assumption of the highest office of the land.

Nana Opoku Agyeman said the body of the late Asantehemaa would be laid in state from Monday, January 16, 2017, to Thursday, January 19, 2017.

He gave a breakdown of the activities of the funeral for each day, saying on Monday, all Nananom in the Asante Kingdom would file past the body and pay their last respects from morning t0 11 a.m.

At 11 a.m. that same day, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II would file past the body of his late mother, after which he would sit in state to receive sympathisers.

Members of the public could file past the body of the deceased Asantehemaa thereafter.

Memories

President Akufo-Addo, for his part, recalled memories of the late Asantehemaa, whom he described as her good friend.

He said she would have wished to see him accede to the Presidency but, unfortunately, that was not the case.

He pledged to ensure that all that needed to be done was put in place towards giving the late Asantehemaa a befitting burial.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his condolences to the Asantehene and the entire Asante State for the loss.

Speaker

In a related development, the delegation also called on the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, to extend the Asantehene’s invitation to Members of Parliament (MPs) to the funeral rites.

Led by Nana Agyeman, the delegation delivered the message to the Speaker and the leadership of the House at the Speaker’s residence in Accra.

Present were the First Deputy Speaker, Mr Joseph Osei Owusu; the Second Deputy Speaker, Mr Alban Bagbin; the Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; the Deputy Majority Leader, Ms Adwoa Safo, and the Deputy Minority Leader, Mr James Avedzi.

Asantehene’s message

Nana Agyeman said the Asantehene conveyed his thanks to the MPs for attending the one-week observation of the passing of the Asantehemaa.

He said the final funeral rites would begin on January 16, 2017, adding that the rites included lying-in-state, church service and burial.

He said the Asantehene had asked them to extend a special invitation to the Speaker and the MPs.

Speaker’s response

Prof. Oquaye said he and the MPs had accepted the invitation and that they would make a strong representation at the funeral.

He said even if the Asantehene had not sent the invitation, he and the MPs would still have attended the funeral.

He said he had attended the one-week celebration then in his private capacity.

Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.