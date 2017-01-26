Presidency makes U-turn over ‘sacked’ Lands Commission CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the Lands Commission, Dr Wilfred K. Anim-Odame has been asked to continue to hold office in his official capacity.

A letter announcing the decision and signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to President Akufo-Addo, dated January 26, said an earlier letter terminating his appointment and asking him to hand over, has consequently been withdrawn.

“You are directed to continue to act in your position and perform your duties in the ordinary course as per the terms of your engagement”, the letter said, and added that “The President counts on your diligence and dedicated service to the Nation”.

The letter which was copied to the Vice President and Chief of Staff, did not state why Anim-Odame was being asked to stay in office after he was directed to leave office by another letter issued him on Tuesday, January 24.

He had been asked to hand over and leave office not later than 5pm on 26 January 2017, because he ceased to be the CEO of the Lands Commission “upon the assumption of office of the president of the republic.”

Anim-Odame had also been directed to hand over his office to the president’s representative at the Ministry of Lands, Forestry and Mines, Mr John Peter Amewu and proceed to collect any terminal benefits or facilities due him.