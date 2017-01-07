Preserve the peace and democracy – Ouattara charges Ghanaians

In his speech as the guest speaker at the investiture of Nana Addo as the 5th President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, President Ouattara stressed that sustainable economic progress could only strive in a democratic and peaceful atmosphere.

Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara has urged Ghanaians to preserve the peace that characterised the 2016 elections and further transition of power from the Mahama-led administration to President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo Addo.

Expressing his admiration and pride for the people of Ghana, President Ouattara noted that Ghanaians have showed political maturity during the electioneering process and further congratulated President Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama for showing true statesmanship.

“I will like to reiterate my admiration and pride to President Akufo-Addo and former president John Dramani Mahama, both great statesmen for their patriotism and through them to pay a vibrant homage to the people of Ghana for their political maturity sense of discipline and love for peace.”

“I humbly urge the people of Ghana to preserve these important ideals which are the foundation for sustainable economic development. Indeed without democracy, there is no peace and without peace there is no sustainable economic progress,” he added.

President Ouattara further urged President Akufo-Addo to stay true to his promises to Ghanaians who have shown confidence in him by electing him in to the highest office of the land.

“…Through this act the people of Ghana have expressed their trust and confidence in you and showed their support for your vision and ambition for Ghana. Your well known leadership, political commitment and love for Ghana and Africa will enable you to successfully make legitimate the aspirations of the people of Ghana.”

He also acknowledged the contributions of former president Mahama for his contribution to the sub-region and particularly Ivory Coast.

“I will like to take this opportunity to pay due tribute to former president John Mahama and congratulate him for the remarkable work accomplished during his work as head of state. As you leave the office as head of state of Ghana I will like to acknowledge the very good collaboration we have had and which has enabled us to make significant progress in strengthening the economic and socio-cultural cooperation between our two countries.”

“I am particuallry pleased for the work achieved together towards the consolidation of peace, security and integration in our sub-region. In this regard, the people of ECOWAS will always be indebted to you for your important work you accomplished as president of ECOWAS during the period 2014/15,” he added.

To President Akufo-Addo, the Ivorian President assured him of his support during his tenure of office, saying, “As President Nana Akufo-Addo assumes the highest office in Ghana, I will like to assure you of my firm commitment and total availability to work with you and strengthen the relationship between our two countries. My best wishes to Nana Akufo-Addo for a very successful tenure as president of Ghana.”

Click here to listen to President Alassane Ouatarra's address at the swearing-in and inauguration of President Akufo-Addo