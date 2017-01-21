Presby Young Adult Fellowship donates to Accra Psychiatric Hospital

The Young Adult Fellowship of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (YAF) , has donated assorted items to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The items included cooking oil, diapers, toiletries and sugar.

The President of YAF, Mr Henry Nkikora Yeboah, who led the group to present the items to the hospital yesterday, said the gesture formed part of activities marking the association’s 10th anniversary.

Social responsibility

Mr Yeboah added that, as part of YAF’s social responsibilities, a ward in the hospital would be adopted and supported with items periodically.

He said the group would also undertake a voluntary blood donation exercise at the Koforidua Regional Hospital on February 1, 2017.

Challenges

Touching on the challenges at the facility, the Deputy Director of Nursing Services at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Ms Beatrice Nyarko, said the hospital was faced with infrastructural deficit, adding that some of the existing buildings were dilapidated.

‘‘Some of our wards have deteriorated and they need to be renovated to make the environment convenient for workers and patients,’’ Ms Nyarko said.

She further indicated that most relatives who brought patients to the facility did not visit them, and said that development had become a major challenge the staff of the hospital had to grapple with.

Gratitude

Ms Nyarko, who received the items, expressed gratitude to YAF and observed that the initiative by the group would go a long way to relieve the hospital of some of its burdens.

She appealed to non-governmental organisations (NGOs), philanthropists and other entities to come to the aid of the hospital to ensure that adequate care was provided for the patients.