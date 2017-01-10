Porters' students not involved in Apam accident

The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has denied media reports that some students of the Archbishop Porter Girls’ Senior High School in Takoradi were Monday involved in an accident on the Gomoa Adam junction near Apam in the Central Region.

According to the Central Regional Coordinator of the NRSC, Mr Stephen Anokye, no student of the school was in any of the cars involved in the accident.

Rather he said five students; three females and two males were in the Sprinter bus that veered off the road into a nearby bush, thus resulting in the injury of about 23 people.

He said two of the female students were students of Edinaman Senior High School in Elmina and that they had referred to the Central Regional Hospital in Cape Coast while the other female student was receiving treatment at a hospital in Winneba.

According to Mr Anokye, the two males were students of the St Augustine’s Senior High School at Bogoso and Wassa Akropong Junior High School (JHS) respectively.

He said the St Augustine’s SHS student had been referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra while the JHS student had been treated and discharged.

Mr Anokye added that six children aged between five and 11 years had also been treated and discharged, while five adults are still on admission with relatively stable condition in the hospital.

Background

At least 23 people were injured on Monday afternoon after a Sprinter Benz bus veered off the road into a nearby bush at the Gomoa Adam junction near Apam.

According to an eye witness, the driver of the bus with registration number AS 8823 – 10 was grazed by a Toyota V8 Sequoia with registration number GT 170 – 15 in his attempt to avoid hitting a man identified to be a lunatic.

As a result the Benz bus veered into the bush and landed on the driver’s side.

All the passengers including the driver suffered varying degree of injuries.