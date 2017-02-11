Porters outwit teacher at Makola

Two head porters have been sentenced to a total of 48 months in jail for stealing dresses belonging to a teacher. Both head porters, Richard Frimpong and Albert Quarshie, were charged with conspiracy and stealing.

They both pleaded guilty when they appeared at an Accra Magistrate Court presided by Mr Isaac Addo.

They were sentenced to 24 months each in prison with hard labour. Their accomplice, one Wiser is, however, on the run.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Gregory Yeboah said on January 5, 2017, Ms Joyce Amankwa, a teacher and resident at Akropong came to Tudu in Accra to shop.

She bought dresses worth GH¢ 2,000 and packed them in a black polythene bag and went to another shop in the same area to buy additional clothes.

C/Inspector Yeboah said on reaching the second shop, she placed the black polythene bag containing the dresses on the floor and started negotiating prices with the shop attendant. According to the Prosecutor

Frimpong, Quarshie and one Wiser came to the same shop and Frimpong engaged the salesgirl in a conversation to distract her attention.

Meanwhile, he said Quarshie and Wiser realising that no one was paying attention to the polythene bag took it away and Frimpong followed them.

Prosecutor Yeboah said Joyce on realising the theft, raised an alarm and traders around the vicinity told her that they had seen the three taking the bag.

He said Joyce and the salesgirl traced them and Frimpong was apprehended and handed over to the police. Mr Yeboah said Frimpong stated that he did not know the names of the accused persons and their places of abode, but admitted the offence in his caution statement.

He said on January 9, 2017, Quarshie was arrested and brought to the police station in connection with a different case and was identified by Frimpong as his accomplice.

Quarshie later told the police that Wiser had gone into hiding. Quarshie also admitted the offence in his statement and returned two Jeans trousers as his share of the booty.